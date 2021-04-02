(SQS.L) (LON:SQS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(SQS.L) (LON:SQS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5.12 ($0.07). (SQS.L) shares last traded at GBX 5.12 ($0.07), with a volume of 182 shares changing hands.

(SQS.L) Company Profile (LON:SQS)

SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) is a Germany-based provider of software testing and quality management services. The Company operates in three business segments: Managed Services (MS), which includes long term engagements for testing standard software package products; Specialist Consultancy Services (SCS), which includes transformation and quality in projects with skills, including SAP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), process consulting and improvement, and load and performance testing; and Regular Testing Services (RTS), which includes consultancy services on a local basis and contracted for a short term (three months).

