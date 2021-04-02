Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.70 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,501,000 after purchasing an additional 240,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,848,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,462,000 after purchasing an additional 702,412 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

