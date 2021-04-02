Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.44 million and $55,781.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Squirrel Finance token can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00003711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00073615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00286910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.84 or 0.00820478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010253 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 659,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,457 tokens. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

Squirrel Finance Token Trading

