SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

SQZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,854,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,551,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,099,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,347,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,586,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.