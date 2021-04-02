StableUSD (USDS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00052938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 986.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.15 or 0.00660740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028085 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

