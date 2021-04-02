Stacks Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002037 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $14.99 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00073432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00287383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.37 or 0.00806451 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00091910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00027955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks’ launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,930,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

