Stacy L. Taylor Sells 4,167 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at $643,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 758,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,711. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

