Staker Tops One Day Volume of $475.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 29.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Staker has traded 183.1% higher against the US dollar. One Staker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Staker has a market capitalization of $18,115.69 and $475.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00066630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00284408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00745198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Staker Coin Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official website is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

