Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $443.91

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.91 ($5.80) and traded as high as GBX 500.60 ($6.54). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 490.20 ($6.40), with a volume of 5,485,626 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 507.55 ($6.63).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 489.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 443.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.47 billion and a PE ratio of 47.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

