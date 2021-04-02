Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $741.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $749.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730.40 million. Stantec reported sales of $712.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. Stantec has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 408,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.