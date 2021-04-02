Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells $16,727,004.80 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $109.38. 5,792,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,747. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

