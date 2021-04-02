StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.01. StarTek posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.44 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in StarTek by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in StarTek by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in StarTek by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $318.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StarTek has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.