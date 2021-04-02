Status Hits Market Cap of $528.63 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Status has a market cap of $528.63 million and approximately $99.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00051357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,438.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00027894 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

