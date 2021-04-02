Steem Achieves Market Cap of $451.90 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Steem has a total market cap of $451.90 million and approximately $69.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,936.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $571.84 or 0.00954085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.50 or 0.00394589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00051910 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 386,192,884 coins and its circulating supply is 369,218,790 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

