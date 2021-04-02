Steem Dollars Price Reaches $12.30 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 75.9% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $81.36 million and approximately $176.80 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.30 or 0.00020748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,289.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.11 or 0.00983502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.00418697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053356 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001043 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,613,731 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

