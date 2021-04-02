Steem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.70 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $474.21 million and $127.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,519.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $590.52 or 0.00992143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00420309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00068558 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 386,188,551 coins and its circulating supply is 369,214,457 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

