Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.46

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $10.44 billion and approximately $2.14 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00064436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.42 or 0.00330709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.59 or 0.00751018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048708 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,406 coins and its circulating supply is 22,729,681,735 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.