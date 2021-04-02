Stellar (XLM) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $10.27 billion and $1.99 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00073237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.60 or 0.00287368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00031422 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00784807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089285 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,406 coins and its circulating supply is 22,745,681,686 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

