Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,865 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Stericycle worth $47,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stericycle by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter.

SRCL opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

