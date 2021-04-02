Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 337,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $287.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

