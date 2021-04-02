stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One stETH token can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00286607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00092654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.00744664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00028924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010016 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

