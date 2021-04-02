Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of STC opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.