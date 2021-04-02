Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 15,454 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 470,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $73.81.

