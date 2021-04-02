Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,461 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.34 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

