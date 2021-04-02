Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,939 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

