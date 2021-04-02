Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,188 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ball by 57.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $39,134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after purchasing an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $86.27 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

