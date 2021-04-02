Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,425 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.35 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

