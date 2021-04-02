Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,699 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $1,515,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $54,538,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $236.79 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,643 shares of company stock valued at $248,313,910 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

