Stifel Financial Corp Buys 61,991 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 1,228.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $39.03 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,851,712 shares of company stock worth $67,257,954 in the last quarter.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

