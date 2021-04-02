Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

XAR stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.