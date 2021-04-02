Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,178,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $24.27 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.