Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,317,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,900,000.

JCPB opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

