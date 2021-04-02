Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 750,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,992,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42.

