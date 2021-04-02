Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.