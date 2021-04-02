Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,287 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.