Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $112.04 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

