Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.31% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $197.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $175.53. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $199.43.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.