Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

SQM opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

