Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $195.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $73.60 and a one year high of $196.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.