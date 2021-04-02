Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $112.14. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

