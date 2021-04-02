Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.52% of Altabancorp worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,345,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALTA stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $800.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

