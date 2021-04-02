Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.77 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $37,309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 3,934.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,432 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $10,528,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

