Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $127.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average of $110.05. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 155.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

