Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.50% of CuriosityStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barrington Research started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of CURI opened at $13.38 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.