Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Osisko Gold Royalties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. FMR LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

