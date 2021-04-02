Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 17,547 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.31% of Central Securities worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 184,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Central Securities by 54.0% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $38.18 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35.

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,477 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Simms C. Browning bought 952 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,277 shares of company stock valued at $114,306 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

