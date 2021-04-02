Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 33,066 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

