Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 41,121 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,121 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

