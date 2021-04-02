Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,166 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 159,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 307,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,054,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.16. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,372,659.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

