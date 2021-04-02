Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.44 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

